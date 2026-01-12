“I Never Meant to Divide Assam”: Rezaul Karim Clarifies Controversial Remarks

A political storm erupted in Assam following controversial remarks by newly-inducted Congress leader and former AAMSU president Rezaul Karim Sarkar. Sarkar, who joined the party in the presence of Jorhat MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday, had sparked outrage after saying he aimed to transform Upper Assam districts from Tinsukia to Sivasagar into “Dhubri,” a statement widely perceived as a threat to the region’s demographic and cultural identity.

“The Chief Minister repeatedly says he wants to take Assam among the top five states in India. But we do not want that kind of Assam,” Sarkar had said, adding, “We are moving forward under Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership to build an Assam where Sivasagar will be Dhubri, Dhubri will be Sivasagar, Barak will be like Sivasagar, and Tinsukia will be like Dhubri.”

The remarks immediately drew sharp criticism from the BJP, indigenous organisations, and student bodies across Assam, with many accusing Sarkar of undermining the cultural and demographic fabric of Upper Assam. Analysts pointed out that Dhubri, over the past decades, has seen a significant influx of people from Bangladesh, turning it from a Hindu-majority district into a minority-dominated area, a context that fueled the controversy.

Responding to the backlash, Sarkar clarified during a later visit to Bongaigaon that his statements had been widely misinterpreted. “I never intended what some people are making it out to mean,” he said. “I spoke about building a greater Assam, from Sadiya to Dhubri and from Barak to Brahmaputra, where every community lives in harmony and peace. My message has always been unity and coordination, not division.”

Sarkar added that his comments had been taken out of context and used to create a political narrative against him. “The BJP and CM are trying to divide districts and communities. We must stop this destructive politics and work together to build a stronger Assam under the Congress leadership of Gaurav Gogoi,” he said.

He further emphasised his commitment to secular values, noting, “If I had any divisive intention, I would not have joined a party with a historic legacy of secularism. I stand for peace, unity, and development across Assam.”

