Assam: Congress Leader Arrested for Illegal Drug Trade

The police on Friday evening arrested a congress leader from Kawadanga in Darrang district of Assam for conducting illegal drug trade.

The arrested leader has been identified as Rahijuddin Ahmed, the president of the Kaliagaon block of Congress. 23 packets of brown sugar, few empty plastic containers and many other illegal items have been recovered from the person’s possession.

According to police reports, Ahmed had been conducting illegal drug trade since several years.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Also Read: Manipur Covid Free for First Time since March 2020