Assam Congress Leader Bismita Gogoi Resigns In Letter To Bhupen Borah
Citing personal reasons, Assam Congress leader Bismita Gogoi tendered her resignation from primary membership of the party on Saturday.
In a letter to Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, Bismita Gogoi mentioned that she would resign from all party posts assigned to her and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.
This comes after reports emerged that she would be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alongside Angkita Dutta. Apart from the duo, All Assam Student Union (AASU) Dipanka Nath and former AASU vice-president Prakash Das are also likely to join the BJP.
In her letter to Bhupen Borah, Bismita Gogoi wrote, "With regret I would like to Inform you that I have decided to resign from all the party posts assigned upon me as well as from the primary membership of Indian National Congress party due to personal reasons."
It may be noted that Bismita Gogoi served as the general secretary of All India Mahila Congress in Assam. Gogoi was the member of Assam Legislative Assembly for Khumtai from 2011 to 2016 and the culture minister of Assam from 2015 to 2016.