Telangana: Top Naxalite Usha Rani Surrenders Before Police

In a major breakthrough, top Naxalite Aluri Usha Rani alias Vijayakka alias Pochakka alias Bhanu Didi surrendered before the Telangana Police on Saturday.

Rani (53), a native of Tenali in Guntur district was a Divisional Committee member of the North Sub Zonal Bureau of Danda Karanya Special Zonal Committee, said a press statement by the Director General of Police, Telangana.

Rani surrendered citing unfulfilled aspirations and health problems. She joined the organization with a lot of expectations to bring change in society and actively participated in armed struggles for more than three decades. However, she failed to see the light at the end of the tunnel, as per the press statement.

"As her aspirations were not fulfilled and there was no hope of realizing her dreams through protracted armed struggle, she decided to surrender citing health problems," said the statement.

"As her health is not supporting her to continue in CPI (Maoist) organization, in April 2019, She requested Ramakrishna @Kamlesh, SZCM, East Bastar In-charge to provide her treatment and also expressed her desire to surrender to health issues," it added.