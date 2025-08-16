Assam Congress Questions CM’s Religious Targeting in ‘Known-Unknown’ Comments

Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, Senior Advocate at the Gauhati High Court and Vice President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, has strongly condemned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks categorizing the people of Assam as “Known/Chinaki” and “Unknown/Ochinaki.”

Choudhury has demanded that the state government produce a clear “white paper” defining these categories, insisting that the classification of Assam’s people must be formally clarified. He criticized the CM for allegedly targeting a particular community based on religious identity, calling such distinctions unlawful and unconstitutional.

Highlighting the contributions of prominent Muslim leaders and freedom fighters from Assam—including former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, former Chief Minister Syeda Anwara Taimur, Mainul Haque Choudhury, Golam Osmani, Jahirul Islam, and Abdul Muhib Mazumder—Choudhury questioned whether they would be considered “Unknown” under the CM’s framework.

Choudhury further stated that the CM appears concerned that members of the targeted community occupy professional and influential positions—ranging from judges, doctors, technocrats, and educators—making it difficult to “identify” them. He suggested that the CM envisions this community mainly as daily wage earners with no security or recognition.

“The CM’s approach risks creating discrimination among communities in Assam based on religion, language, culture, and traditions,” Choudhury warned, describing it as a serious threat to societal harmony and the country’s democratic fabric. He urged the judiciary to take appropriate action to curb such unconstitutional activities and maintain peace and harmony in the state.

