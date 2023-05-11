Assam Forms Four-Member Expert Committee on 'Polygamy'

The state government of Assam has appointed four-member expert committee to examine the legislative competence of state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy on Thursday.
Earlier, the chief minister of Assam had announced that the state government intends to ban polygamy as a component of the Uniform Civil Code.
The four-member expert committee comprises the following members:
1. Justice (Retired) Smt. Rumi Phookan as Chairperson
2. Sri Debajit Saikia, Advocate General, Assam -Member
3. Sri Nalin Kohli, Additional Advocate General, Assam - Member
4. Sri Nekibur Zaman, Advocate
The chief minister taking to his official Twitter handle said, “The committee has been given a deadline of 60 days to submit its report.”
Notably, the chief minister Sarma emphasized that the ban is not aimed at any particular community, but rather against the practice of polygamy itself.
He also added that the government seeks to achieve this through consensus and not through force or aggression. The expert committee will work towards the goal of banning polygamy, Sarma announced at a press conference held in Guwahati to commemorate the second anniversary of his government.