Assam Congress MLA Faces Action For Questioning Bhupen Borah's Influence
The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee is set to take action against one of its legislators for alleged treachery, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to the reports, Congress MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam stands to face disciplinary actions following his comments against APCC chief Bhupen Borah.
This comes after the Congress MLA from Goalpara East in Assam had made some comments which went against the party's chief in the state.
Rasheed Alam had allegedly criticised Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah on camera. Undermining the role of the APCC chief, Alam had, while addressing reporters, said that Bhupen Borah was not all-important.
Furthermore, he also went on to call into question the role of working president Rana Goswami.
Alam's comments had come after the Congress party in Assam had dissuaded its members and leaders from taking part in the Amrit Kalash programme run in the state and across the nation at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The outcome of the feud remains to be seen and further details will emerge in due course.