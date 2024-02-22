Assam Congress Moves Breach of Privilege Motion Against Chief Minister

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has moved a breach of privilege motion against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly misinterpreting college admission policies during the recent Assam Legislative Assembly session.
The breach of privilege motion in the aforementioned matter was brought by Assam Congress legislature party, said the principal secretary, Assam Legislative Assembly in a letter to principal private secretary to Chief Minister.
During a media briefing on Thursday, CLP leader Debabrata Saikia alleged that the chief minister failed to present any substantive information about college admission policies during a debate in the assembly.
"Speaking without information leads to contempt of the House. Thus, we have proposed a breach of privilege motion against the Chief Minister,” said Debabrata Saikia.
Meanwhile, in the letter to the principal private secretary to Chief Minister, the Principal Secretary urged to bring it to the kind notice of the chief minister for his views on the subject and submit a factual note to the office of the Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly for early disposal of the matter in question.