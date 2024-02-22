Pijush Hazarika Questions Congress-AIUDF Unity in Assembly Walkout

Assam's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pijush Hazarika, vehemently criticized Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for their synchronized walkout from the state assembly.
He questioned whether the apparent unity signaled an alliance between the two parties or if they remained at odds.
"Congress targets AIUDF every time and AIUDF targets Congress. Congress says AIUDF is communal and AIUDF says Congress has done nothing for Muslims. But today we are astonished that one question was brought up by an AIUDF MLA and both Congress and AIUDF walked out together," said Hazarika.
"My question is whether both parties are against each other or in alliance. Is there going to be a new alliance of Congress and AIUDF, this is my question. I want a reply from them immediately," Hazarika added.
The catalyst for their walkout was an AIUDF MLA's inquiry about the Gorukhuti project, which was met with dissatisfaction over the response provided.
Hazarika's pointed query sought clarity on the nature of the relationship between the two parties amidst this unexpected collaboration.
In addition to this political drama, the Assam government introduced the 'Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024' in the assembly, aimed at curbing non-scientific healing methods.
The bill, presented by Hazarika on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, underscores the administration's commitment to addressing societal issues through legislative measures.