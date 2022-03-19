Assam: Congress Nominates Ripun Bora as Rajya Sabha Candidate

Congress has nominated Ripun Bora and Jebi Mather as the party’s candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Assam and Kerala respectively.

An official statement issued by the part said, “Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ripun Bora from Assam and Jeby Mather from Kerala to contest the Rajya Sabha elections as Congress candidates.”

Ripun Bora is currently serving as the MP of Rajya Sabha. He was elected to the Upper House of Parliament in March 2016 and his tenure is set to end on April 2.

Meanwhile, Jeby Mather is the state president of Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress.

Elections to fill up the 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31.

Of the 13 seats, five are in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam, and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland.

While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

