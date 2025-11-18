Assam Congress Opposes ECI’s SIR Decision; Alleges Attempt to Manipulate Voter List

The Assam Pradesh Congress has raised strong objections to the Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during an all-party meeting. Congress was represented at the meeting by Rakibul Hussain and Ripun Bora.

Congress argued that since the NRC (National Register of Citizens) exercise has already been completed in Assam, there is no necessity for Special Revision (SIR) in the state. Former Member of Rajya Sabha, Ripun Bora stated that the Chief Electoral Officer had earlier clarified that Assam did not require an SIR. However, after the Bihar elections, the ECI has now decided to conduct a Special Revision in Assam.

Ripun Bora demanded that instead of Special Revision, the ECI should carry out a Summary Revision ahead of the Assembly elections. He expressed the party’s doubts over the SR process.

According to the guidelines, during Special Revision, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are required to conduct the process in the presence of Booth Level Agents (BLAs). But the Congress claims that a new ECI order now states that BLAs will be involved only after the draft roll is published.

Congress insisted that BLAs must be included from the very first stage, or else it would appear to be an attempt to create a situation similar to Bihar. The Pradesh Congress expressed suspicion over the ECI’s functioning and warned that such changes could lead to removal of names from the electoral rolls.

Addressing the media, Member of Lok Sabha Rakibul Hussain launched a direct attack on the Assam Chief Minister, saying: “Himanta Biswa Sarma is scared. As a last attempt, he has once again reached out to Badruddin Ajmal. The Chief Minister is in a very difficult position this time.”

He added that opposition forces are united to defeat the Chief Minister in the upcoming elections: “We are united to defeat Himanta Biswa Sarma. Justice must be delivered to Zubeen Garg. As long as Himanta Biswa Sarma remains Chief Minister, Zubeen Garg will not get justice.”

Also Read: “Homes Demolished During BJP Rule Will Be Restored Under Congress”: Rakibul Hussain