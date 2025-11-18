Assam Congress Pays Tribute to Late Zubeen Garg on His 53rd Birthday

On the occasion of late Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birthday, the Assam Pradesh Congress organized a heartfelt commemorative event titled “Kanchenjunga – Sanskriti Houk Maitreyir Montra”, a cultural program dedicated to honoring the beloved artist and his timeless contributions.

The event took place at the field of Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College in Six Mile, where senior leaders and party workers of the Assam Pradesh Congress gathered alongside admirers of the legendary singer. Several invited artists performed through soulful musical renditions and cultural presentations, celebrating Zubeen Garg’s unforgettable legacy and artistic brilliance.

The evening was deeply emotional and reflective, specially devoted to remembering the iconic singer. Tributes highlighted his extraordinary contribution to the world of art and culture, as well as his enduring impact on the hearts and identity of the people of Assam, whose love for him continues to transcend time.

