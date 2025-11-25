Assam Congress Presses for Tribal Recognition, Accuses CM of Division

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee held a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan on Tuesday, with leaders addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding the recognition of six tribal communities in the state. Senior Congress leaders, including Debabrata Saikia and Pradyut Bordoloi, strongly criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP for their handling of the issue.

Speaking at the press briefing, Debabrata Saikia said the BJP had promised recognition to six tribal communities but failed to deliver even after winning multiple elections. “Instead of fulfilling commitments, the Chief Minister has resorted to spreading false information against the Congress. The process of tribal recognition depends on political will, and the entire matter is under the jurisdiction of the central government,” he said. Saikia accused the Chief Minister of attempting to divide communities for political gain while portraying inaction as neutrality.

Pradyut Bordoloi highlighted the Congress’s historical efforts to safeguard the rights of tribal communities in Assam. “Gopinath Bordoloi had taken special initiatives to provide constitutional recognition to the indigenous communities of Northeast India. The Congress has always ensured that the rights of existing communities are never compromised. New tribal recognition will not affect any existing rights,” Bordoloi said.

He added that the Congress envisions Assam as a state that fully respects its tribal communities and supports recognition for the six groups, emphasizing that the current state government under CM Sarma does not want this process to move forward. “The BJP’s politics of division is evident. Congress has consistently worked to secure rights and dignity for all tribal communities,” he said.

Bordoloi also referenced past initiatives, noting that during Hiteshwar Saikia’s presidency in 1996, the party had explicitly endorsed the protection of tribal rights while supporting the inclusion of new communities. He reiterated that Congress aims to ensure Assam continues to be recognized as a state that values and preserves the rights of its indigenous and tribal populations.