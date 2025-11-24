"BJP Will Face Consequences": Mising Community Protest ST Status to Six Communities

Widespread protests erupted across Assam on Monday as Mising organisations intensified their opposition to the government’s move to grantScheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities in the state.

Demonstrations were organised across several Mising-inhabited regions, reflecting mounting anger and unrest within the indigenous community.

At the banks of the Subansiri River in Bihpuria, a massive protest rally was held under the leadership of leading Mising bodies including TMPK, MMK, and TMMK.

The organisations denounced the proposed ST reclassification and warned that if the government continued to push the initiative, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would face a strong electoral backlash in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Protesters raised slogans demanding the protection of constitutional tribal rights, accusing the government of attempting to tamper with indigenous safeguards.

“If the process goes forward, the Mising community will deliver a decisive response in the elections,” speakers at the rally said.

The organisations also strongly condemned recent derogatory remarks allegedly made by certain representatives of the six communities against Mising leaders Aditya Khaklari and Tilak Doley.

They urged for immediate restraint and emphasised the need to safeguard tribal unity instead of provoking division.

Large protest marches were also reported from Badati, Dhunaguri , and several other Mising-majority areas, where demonstrations were led under the banners of various Mising national organisations.

