Assam Congress Releases Booklet on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday released a booklet on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) at the Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati city.
A press conference was also addressed during the occasion by Debabrata Saikia,Leader,CLP, Chairman,Media Committee on BJNY, Bharat Narah, Kamakhya Purkayastha,Working President, APCC, Romen Borthakur, VC, APCC, Dr Asif Md Nazar ,MLA, Bedabrata Bora, Co- Chairman, Media, BJNY.
Anyone who is interested in joining this journey can leave a missed call at 9891802024, and their names will be registered as a result, according to CLP leader Debabrata Saikia.
“The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ which is scheduled to begin from Manipur to Mumbai in Maharashtra on January 14, 2024 is aimed at establishing economic justice, social justice in the country,” said Saikia at the press conference.
Congress’s star leader Rahul Gandhi will land in Assam on January 17, 2024. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will continue in Assam for eight days in 17 districts.
As a whole, Rahul will cover over 6,700 kms in 66 days going through 110 districts.
In Assam, Gandhi is slated to travel 833 km. The Yatra will end in the state on January 25, 2024.
The party insiders have informed that Rahul Gandhi will also hold meetings with political parties and organisations in the state during the yatra.
Tentative Route of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (18 Jan to 25 January)
Total 833 KM 17 Districts:
Amguri, Jorhat, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Nagaon, Guwahati, Hajo, Mukalmua, Kukar Par, Chenga, Barpeta, Howly, Sorbhog, Manikpur, Bongaigaon, Chapar, Bilasipara, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bakshirhat.