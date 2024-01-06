Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to Cover 17 Districts in Assam

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has shared the route map of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ which is scheduled to begin from Manipur to Mumbai in Maharashtra on January 14, 2024.
According to the latest updates, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar will reach Assam on January 9, 2024.
While, Congress’s star leader Rahul Gandhi will land in Assam on January 17, 2024. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will continue in Assam for eight days in 17 districts.
As a whole, Rahul will cover over 6,700 kms in 66 days going through 110 districts.
In Assam, Gandhi is slated to travel 833 km. The Yatra will end in the state on January 25, 2024.
The party insiders have informed that Rahul Gandhi will also hold meetings with political parties and organisations in the state during the yatra.
Total 833 KM 17 Districts:
Amguri, Jorhat, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Nagaon, Guwahati, Hajo, Mukalmua, Kukar Par, Chenga, Barpeta, Howly, Sorbhog, Manikpur, Bongaigaon, Chapar, Bilasipara, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bakshirhat.