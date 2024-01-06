North East

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to Cover 17 Districts in Assam

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to Cover 17 Districts in Assam: AICC Reveals Route Map and Schedule
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to Cover 17 Districts in Assam
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to Cover 17 Districts in Assam
Pratidin Time

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has shared the route map of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ which is scheduled to begin from Manipur to Mumbai in Maharashtra on January 14, 2024.

According to the latest updates, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar will reach Assam on January 9, 2024.

While, Congress’s star leader Rahul Gandhi will land in Assam on January 17, 2024. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will continue in Assam for eight days in 17 districts.

As a whole, Rahul will cover over 6,700 kms in 66 days going through 110 districts.

In Assam, Gandhi is slated to travel 833 km. The Yatra will end in the state on January 25, 2024.

The party insiders have informed that Rahul Gandhi will also hold meetings with political parties and organisations in the state during the yatra.

Tentative Route of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (18 Jan to 25 January)

Total 833 KM 17 Districts:

Amguri, Jorhat, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Nagaon, Guwahati, Hajo, Mukalmua, Kukar Par, Chenga, Barpeta, Howly, Sorbhog, Manikpur, Bongaigaon, Chapar, Bilasipara, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bakshirhat.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to Cover 17 Districts in Assam
After Bharat Jodo, Rahul Gandhi Announces 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' From Manipur To Mumbai
Rahul Gandhi
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC)
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
KC Venugopal
Jitendra Singh Alwar

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
north-east>>north-east/rahul-gandhis-bharat-jodo-nyay-yatra-to-cover-17-districts-in-assam
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com