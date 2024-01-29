Assam Congress Releases List Of Candidates From 14 LS Constituencies

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday said that opposition alliance will remain intact for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha general elections as well as the 2026 state assembly elections.
Speaking today, Bhupen Borah said that the party will not allow the division of votes coming to opposition parties.
We have prepared a three-member panel for 14 constituencies of Assam following instructions from the party's central leadership, said the state Congress president to reporters.
This comes after a tentative three-member panel list for candidates in each of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha constituencies was released by the state Congress unit which will be presented to the central leadership.
According to the list, senior Congress leaders Pradyot Bordoloi, Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain have been named from Nagaon, while from the Silchar constituency, Naiwrita Joy Shukla, Soumya Kanti Purkayastha will be the representative.
Meanwhile, from Karimganj constituency, Hafiz Rashid Choudhury, Zubair Anam, Aminur Rashid Choudhury have been named. Abdul Khaleque, Bobbeeta Sharma, Deep Bayan have been named from Barpeta, and from Guwahati, Mira Borthakur, Romen Borthakur and Dwijen Sharma have been named.
Wazed Ali Choudhury, Abdur Rashid Mandal, Abdul Hamid, Rokibul Hussain, Abdul Khaleque and Noor Shafiqul have been named from the Dhubri constituency, along with Neel Netra Neog, Raju Sahu, and Durga Bhumij from Dibrugarh constituency.
Gaurav Gogoi and Krishna Gogoi have been named from Jorhat, while Ranee Narah, and Uday Shankar Hazarika have been drafted from the Lakhimpur constituency.
Barnali Phukan, Ram Prasad Sharma and Prem Lal Ganju have been named from Sonitpur constituency, along with Madhab Rajbongshi, Pranjit Choudhury, Basanta Das, Prabin Boro have been drafted from Darrang-Udalguri constituency.
Joyram Engleng, Sum Ronghang, Klengdun Engti have been drafted from the Diphu constituency, Garjan Mushahary, Pranjit Basumatary from Kokrajhar, and Roselina Tirkey, and Gulap Saikia from Kaziranga to the Congress panel.