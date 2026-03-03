Assam: Congress Workers In Sarupathar Protest Over Seat Allocation

As Assam’s 2026 Assembly elections approach, political activity has intensified across the state, with parties ramping up campaigns in key constituencies. One such hotspot is the Golaghat district’s Sarupathar Assembly constituency, which has recently witnessed tension among Congress Party workers over seat allocations.

On February 25, during the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ led by Gaurav Gogoi, President of the Pradesh Congress, hundreds of party workers gathered at Awarit Bhawan in Golaghat to voice their dissatisfaction. Reports indicate that a symbolic head-shaving protest was carried out as a mark of warning, signalling the workers’ anger at the possibility of the Surupathar seat being handed to the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

The Sarupathar Congress workers have strongly objected to any negotiations that might compromise their hold over the constituency, alleging that smaller constituencies like theirs are being sidelined in favour of larger political transactions. “If Sarupathar is abandoned, the Congress party will face serious consequences,” said a senior worker from the constituency, highlighting the deep-rooted grassroots support for the party in the area.

Following these developments, the workers had planned to take their protest to the district Congress office and repeat the head-shaving demonstration on Monday. However, the district president intervened, requesting the suspension of the program temporarily, a move that was accepted by the workers.

The incident underscores the internal pressures within Congress as the leadership weighs alliance strategies ahead of the elections. Observers note that how the top brass responds to Surupathar’s protest could have wider implications for the party’s organisational cohesion and its prospects in the Golaghat region.