Assam Congress Working as 'A-Team' of BJP: AIUDF MLA

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has alleged that the Assam Congress is now working as the 'A-Team' of BJP in Assam.

AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said that instead of fighting against the BJP in Assam, Congress is now working with an agenda to finish AIUDF.

This comes at a time when the country's oldest political party Congress gets its first non-Gandhi president after 24 years.

Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said, "There is the government of BJP, but Congress is now against its alliance partner AIUDF and Badruddin Ajmal with an agenda to finish the AIUDF and to help BJP. The Assam Congress is now reading the script written by the BJP.”

“The Assam Congress is the 'A-Team' of the BJP and they are openly with the ruling party. I want to ask Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah, you said that you will take strong action against the Congress MLAs who voted for BJP in the Presidential Election and termed them as 'Gaddar', but why you haven't take action against them so far. The Assam Congress is now in the pocket of the BJP," Barbhuiya said.