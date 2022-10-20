Assam Ranks 3rd in the Country in Terms of Murder Rate

Assam has been placed third in terms of murder rate in the country in the year 2021.

Assam logged a total of 1269 murder cases at a rate of 3.4 percent in 2021, the data released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) stated.

Jharkhand has the highest murder rate (4.1 percent), while Haryana with 3.8 percent, has been placed second.

The rate of murder is calculated according to the number of crimes per one lakh population.

According to the NCRB, the national average rate of murders was 2.2 per cent in 2021.

As many as 3558 murder cases were registered in Assam between 2019 and 2021, the report stated.

In 2021, a total of 1192 murder cases were registered by the Assam police.

According to the data, the motive behind the highest number of murder cases (536) in the state in 2021 was unknown.

A total of 311 murders were committed due to ‘personal vendetta or enmity’, 227 due to ‘disputes’ and 105 due ‘property or land dispute’ during this period.

Nine dowry murder cases were also recorded in the state last year.