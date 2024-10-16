Assam Congress Writes To CEC Over Attack By BJP "Goons" In Nagaon

Meanwhile, the letter stated, "On 15.10.2024, a convoy of MLAs belonging to the Indian National Congress was brutally attacked by the goons of the ruling party. The delegation of MLAs met with the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon on 15.10.2024 requesting him to take prompt action and several FIRs were also lodged. But, nothing has been done as of now which encourages the goons to attack the office bearers and workers of INC."