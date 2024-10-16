Assam Congress Writes To CEC Over Attack By BJP "Goons" In Nagaon

In the wake of a violent clash in Assam's Nagaon district where a Congress rally was allegedly attacked by BJP "goons", the state Congress unit on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner. In the letter to Rajiv Kumar, the Assam Congress accused the police of colluding with the ruling party, calling it "detrimental to the free and fair election".
Alleging partisanship on the part of Nagaon superintendent of police Swapneel Deka, along with the officers in charge Sanjib Kumar Roy and Biku Barman of Rupahi and Khatowal police stations, respectively, the party has demanded their transfer stating that no action was taken since the FIR had been filed on Tuesday.
This was after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for by-elections for five legislative constituencies in Assam. The state Congress unit has said that the attack was carried out despite the rally being organized with permission from the administration, adding that such actions of BJP workers will not be tolerated.
If this atmosphere prevails, it will discourage voters from coming out to vote, Assam Congress said, mentioning that the state unit had sought an appointment with the Assam DGP and the chief secretary, to no avail.
Meanwhile, the letter stated, "On 15.10.2024, a convoy of MLAs belonging to the Indian National Congress was brutally attacked by the goons of the ruling party. The delegation of MLAs met with the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon on 15.10.2024 requesting him to take prompt action and several FIRs were also lodged. But, nothing has been done as of now which encourages the goons to attack the office bearers and workers of INC."
"Now, the atmosphere is totally detrimental to the free and fair election due to the biased and partisan role of the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon as well as Officer-in-Charges of Rupahi and Khatowal Police Station. Therefore, the police officials namely Swapneel Deka, SP, Sanjib Kumar Roy, OC and Biku Barman, OC are required to be transferred from Nagaon District forthwith to ensure the free and fair election of Samaguri LAC," it added.
As per reports on Tuesday, a Congress rally to Singimari, part of Samaguri constituency where by-polls were announced, was attacked by a mob of 40-50 people. "We were in our vehicles when after crossing Sadoria, a mob of about 40 to 50 people, armed with bamboo sticks and sharp weapons, emerged from nowhere and attacked our vehicles. They didn't even spare other vehicles on the road. We’ve registered a case against certain individuals we’ve identified and want the law to take exemplary action,” Rupohihat MLA Nurul Huda told reporters.
Videos started doing the rounds on the internet showing youths involved in vandalizing vehicles. Following the incident, Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain and Batadraba MLA Sibamoni Bora, alongside Huda, filed an FIR over the matter.