Congress Files FIR After Clash With BJP Workers In Assam's Nagaon

An FIR was filed by Congress alleging violence by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Assam's Nagaon on Tuesday after a clash erupted during a bike rally in Rupahihat.
In the aftermath of the altercation, Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, alongside Rupohihat MLA Nurul Huda and Batadraba MLA Sibamoni Bora, filed an FIR against former Congress leader Mujibur Rahman and approximately 50 others at the Nagaon Police Station.
"We were in our vehicles when after crossing Sadoria, a mob of about 40 to 50 people, armed with bamboo sticks and sharp weapons, emerged from nowhere and attacked our vehicles. They didn't even spare other vehicles on the road. We’ve registered a case against certain individuals we’ve identified and want the law to take exemplary action,” Huda told reporters after filing the complaint.
The clash reportedly broke out during a Congress rally en route to Singimari, part of the Samaguri constituency. Videos showing youths vandalizing vehicles quickly went viral, prompting a rapid response from law enforcement. Police and paramilitary forces were deployed to restore order, although tensions in the area remain high.
Officials from the Rupahihat Police Station, responsible for the jurisdiction of Singimari, refrained from commenting on the incident. BJP representatives have alleged that the conflict began when Congress workers tore down BJP banners and posters along the route.
A political uproar has ensued in the wake of the incident. Dhubri MP Hussain claimed that Batadraba MLA Bora was assaulted during the fray. “This clearly shows that the BJP has no respect for women. MLA Bora was attacked, and it all happened in front of the police, yet no action was taken. They claim no FIR was filed, so no action was necessary. The Nagaon SP also failed to control the situation,” Hussain remarked.
Conversely, the BJP accused Hussain of instigating the violence, asserting that most individuals involved in the mob were outsiders brought in by Hussain himself. “Rakibul Hussain brought truckloads of goons to instigate this clash. We know that 70 per cent of those vandalizing vehicles and creating havoc aren’t BJP workers. This is a scare tactic by Hussain to help his son win from Samaguri, but people know their true colours,” asserted BJP state general secretary Diplu Ranjan Sarma.