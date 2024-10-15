Congress Files FIR After Clash With BJP Workers In Assam's Nagaon

A political uproar has ensued in the wake of the incident. Dhubri MP Hussain claimed that Batadraba MLA Bora was assaulted during the fray. “This clearly shows that the BJP has no respect for women. MLA Bora was attacked, and it all happened in front of the police, yet no action was taken. They claim no FIR was filed, so no action was necessary. The Nagaon SP also failed to control the situation,” Hussain remarked.