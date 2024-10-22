Assam Congress Writes Up BJP Over Mining Projects in Umrangso

The memorandum highlights concerns that the BJP is violating the Assam Forest Act of 1980. The memorandum was also presented on behalf of local party organizations, including the Karbi Students’ Association (ASA).

The key demands put forth in the memorandum are the cancellation of the 1270 hectares of land in Borolokhindong and Tharvelangso; cancellation of the auction of Juri Pahar in Umrongso (19 KM), Langmiklu, and Choto Larpheng Village; and cancellation of the 70 hectares of land in New Umrongso (19 KM).