Assam Congress Writes Up BJP Over Mining Projects in Umrangso

The Assam Congress on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to allocate over 1270 hectares of land for mining in Dima Hasao district’s Umrangso.
The memorandum highlights concerns that the BJP is violating the Assam Forest Act of 1980. The memorandum was also presented on behalf of local party organizations, including the Karbi Students’ Association (ASA).
The key demands put forth in the memorandum are the cancellation of the 1270 hectares of land in Borolokhindong and Tharvelangso; cancellation of the auction of Juri Pahar in Umrongso (19 KM), Langmiklu, and Choto Larpheng Village; and cancellation of the 70 hectares of land in New Umrongso (19 KM).
The association expressed their satisfaction with the formal submission of the memorandum to the Governor, emphasizing the increasing pollution in Umrangso and the adverse effects of potential mining operations in the area.
Members of the student association said, “If 9,000 bighas of land are excavated, it will result in a loss of space for the local community.” Despite previous requests to halt excavation activities in various locations, they noted that effective action has not yet been taken.
On the other hand, senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia criticized the BJP's actions and reiterated that mining on such a large scale would lead to the loss of indigenous rights for the local population.
It may be mentioned that, tribal organizations in Dima Hasao have been strongly opposing the proposed mining projects in Umrangso, alleging that they threaten the livelihoods and cultural heritage of the indigenous people. In a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier this month, the organizations stated that the proposed new mining lease, which covers 1270 hectares of land, directly affects many of these villages, including New Umrongso, Langmeklu, and Borolarpheng.
The letter accused the authorities of infringing upon the land rights of the tribal communities, who have historically relied on communal land and forests for their livelihoods. They called for a thorough review of the government's mining policies, emphasizing the need for sustainable development that respects the rights and livelihoods of indigenous people.