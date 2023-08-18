Assam: Conjunctivitis Outbreak Temporarily Shuts School In Majuli

After an escalating Conjunctivitis outbreak among students at Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan in Majuli’s Bongaon in Assam, the authorities have decided to temporarily suspend classes for two consecutive days.
The decision was taken by the authorities on Friday as around 200 out of 350 students were affected by this contagious eye infection along with teachers and chancellors of the school.
It is to be mentioned that every village in Majuli is suffering from the eye infection.
The rapid transmission of the infection among the student population triggered concerns, compelling the school administration to take swift action.
Moreover, Conjunctivitis cases have been surging not only within the school but also in the broader vicinity of the state.
Earlier on August 10, a school in Assam’s Barpeta district was shut down temporarily after an outbreak of Conjunctivitis or eye flu among its students was reported.
Several students of Anundoram Borooah Academy located at Pathsala were infected with the flu, following which school authorities decided to temporarily suspend the classes.