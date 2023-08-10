Pathasala School Temporarily Closed After Outbreak Of Conjunctivitis

A school in Assam’s Barpeta district was shut down temporarily after an outbreak of Conjunctivitis or eye flu among its students was reported.
Several students of Anundoram Borooah Academy located at Pathsala were infected with the flu, following which school authorities decided to temporarily suspend the classes.
It is learned that the infection spread across a number of students in the school and hence, keeping in view of their safety, the decision was taken.
Notably, there has been a rise surge in cases of conjunctivitis in and around Guwahati city.
According to the Health Department, "This eye infection usually occurs at this particular period of the season, and there has been a sudden rise in it. People usually do not visit the doctor. This might be the same as that of the seasonal 'Joy Bangla' case, but the symptoms usually take a prolonged period to get cured."
"We urge the people to get proper care as this is transmissible and spreads easily to one another. People should be vigilant enough to report if they are found with any of the symptoms like redness, irritation, or swelling to the healthcare system, as early prevention can cure the problem,” it added.
They further said,"We are asking people to interact less with the public. It is better to stay indoors and immediately visit the doctor or nearby healthcare facilities to get early treatment. Our department is spreading awareness regarding this problem and is asking the public to be safe.”