Assam: First Trap of 2023, Constable Arrested on Bribery Charges in Dhemaji

Officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested a constable of the Assam Police while accepting bribe in Dhemaji district on Friday.

The arrested constable has been identified as Niran Dhar Pawe, serving at the Bordoloni Out-Post in Dhemaji.

According to reports, Pawe had demanded Rs 25,000 from a woman for providing relief in a criminal case. He was trapped red-handed while receiving Rs 5000 from the complainant.

Notably, this is the anti-corruption cell's first arrest of 2023.

Confirming this, Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, GP Singh said, “First trap of 2023 - Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed and arrested Constable Niran Dhar Pawe of Bordoloni OP of Dhemaji district for giving relief to the complainant in a criminal case. Further lawful action follows.”