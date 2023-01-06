BJP Freed Manipur from Terrorism: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday came down heavily on the Congress and said that the slogan for Northeast was "Look East", which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed to "Act East" and also added that the BJP freed Manipur from terrorism.

"Earlier, the Congres' slogan for North-East was 'Look East', which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed to 'Act East'. We transformed Congress's 'Look East Policy' into 'Act East Policy'. We do what we promise," said Amit Shah.

The Union Home Minister laid foundation stones of Rs 1,400 crores in Manipur on Friday.

He claimed that under the leadership of PM Modi, the northeast, especially Manipur, has become insurgency-free. He also said that PM Modi has increased the connectivity (both aerial and road) among the northeastern states.

"We had promised to make Manipur free from terrorism, today Manipur is completely free from terrorism and is walking on the path of development under the leadership of PM Modi and CM N Biren Singh," Shah said while addressing the public.

Lauding the work of the party in the past 8 years he said that the BJP government has worked hard towards the development of the state and invested Rs 3.45 lakh crores for several development projects.