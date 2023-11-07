Assam: Constables Likely to Get Powers to Investigate Cases

With several cases pending without disposal from the police stations of Assam, a proposal has been made to give the powers of investigation to the constables with a bachelor’s degree and have six years of experience in police, reports emerged on Tuesday.
The proposal was made by the Additional Director of Police (ADGP), Assam CID, Munna Prasad Gupta to the Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh.
ADGP Gupta in the proposal said, “It is proposed that all ASI (UB) and such Head Constables (UB), Naik (UB), Lance Naik (UB) and Constables (UB), who are graduate and have six years of experience in police, may be given powers of investigation to investigate cases upto seven years of imprisonment.”
“The experience of six years is proposed instead of 10 years as now it has been decided to promote Constables (UB) to the rank of Lance Naik (UB) within eight years of service. It is also proposed that such Constables, Lance Naiks, Naiks, Head Constables and ASIs shall first undergo a training programme and pass a test as prescribed by the DGP, Assam,” he added.
If the proposal to give responsibility of investigation to the constables is approved by the DGP, the same will be sent to the Home Department for further course of action.