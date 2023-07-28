Assam CM Makes Several Announcements At Bongaigaon SP Conference

Investigating officers with technical backgrounds and flare for cybercrime investigation have been specially selected and trained at National Cyber Crime Training Centre, New Delhi, NIELIT Khanapara, and at CID headquarters. These trained Investigating Officers (IOs) have been posted in these newly inaugurated Cyber Police Stations and Cyber Outposts. This will help in a long way in enhancing the infrastructure and capacity building in tackling cyber crimes in Assam.