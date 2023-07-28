Assam CM Makes Several Announcements At Bongaigaon SP Conference

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the proceedings on the first of the two-day conference of superintendents of police (SP) in Bongaigaon.
The SP conference began today at the newly inaugurated Assam Police convention centre in Bongaigaon.
During the conference the chief minister signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft, National Cyber Peace Foundation and India Future Foundation.
Moreover, CM Sarma also launched new logos of Village Defence Organization (VDO) and Special Task Force (STF).
In addition, a decision that will make it easier for the people of the state to get their passport verification done, the Assam CM also launched M-Passport application for the same.
CM Sarma further went on to virtually inaugurate two cyber police stations during the SP conference. One of the Cyber Crime Police Stations is for CID headquarters with statewide jurisdiction and another is for Guwahati City Commissionerate with Guwahati city jurisdiction.
Furthermore, the CID Cyber police station will also have two cyber outposts, one at Dibrugarh for upper Assam districts and one for Silchar for Barak Valley districts.
Sophisticated Cyber Forensic tools like mobile data extraction tools, image and video enhancement tools, high-end workstations, password recovery software, cryptocurrency chain analysis, mobile phone unlocking tools, disk duplicators etc, have been procured and installed in the Cyber Police Stations and Cyber Outposts.
Investigating officers with technical backgrounds and flare for cybercrime investigation have been specially selected and trained at National Cyber Crime Training Centre, New Delhi, NIELIT Khanapara, and at CID headquarters. These trained Investigating Officers (IOs) have been posted in these newly inaugurated Cyber Police Stations and Cyber Outposts. This will help in a long way in enhancing the infrastructure and capacity building in tackling cyber crimes in Assam.