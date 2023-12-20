Assam Constantly Monitoring Covid-19 Situation: Keshab Mahanta

Amid reports of rise in Covid-19 cases, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta appealed people of the state to remain vigilant and assured that the government is actively monitoring the situation.
On platform X, the state health minister wrote, “No case of the new variant has yet been reported in #Assam. The Government of Assam is on alert and constantly monitoring the situation. I urge the people to remain vigilant.”
Earlier today, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the public health system. He addressed all the Health Ministers of the states and UTs through a video conference from New Delhi regarding the detection of COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 in some states of India.
During the meeting, Mandaviya stressed the significance of staying vigilant and ready to combat new and evolving variations of the COVID-19 virus. He advised everyone to be alert and prepared against the new and emerging strains of the virus. The Union Health Minister advised the states to take precautionary measures and monitor the situation and be prepared in all respects by ensuring availability of ICU, isolation beds, Oxygen etc. in hospitals based on previous Covid experience.
The meeting was attended virtually by Keshab Mahanta, Dr. MS Lakshmi Priya, ED Dr. Manoj Kumar Choudhury from Guwahati.