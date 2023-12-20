Assam Constantly Monitoring Covid-19 Situation: Keshab Mahanta

During the meeting, Mandaviya stressed the significance of staying vigilant and ready to combat new and evolving variations of the COVID-19 virus. He advised everyone to be alert and prepared against the new and emerging strains of the virus. The Union Health Minister advised the states to take precautionary measures and monitor the situation and be prepared in all respects by ensuring availability of ICU, isolation beds, Oxygen etc. in hospitals based on previous Covid experience.

The meeting was attended virtually by Keshab Mahanta, Dr. MS Lakshmi Priya, ED Dr. Manoj Kumar Choudhury from Guwahati.