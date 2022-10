Following several seizure of cattle heads from trucks and other vehicles in Assam, smugglers adopted a new strategy to smuggle cattles.

As many as 41 cattle heads were rescued in Golaghat district on Wednesday.

They were rescued from a container truck which was en route Nagaon’s Samuguri from Bokakhat where it was intercepted.

Meanwhile, the police has arrested the driver of the truck in connection to the seizure.