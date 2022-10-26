Mallikarjun Kharge to Take Charge as Congress President Today

The newly elected president of the Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge of the post on Wednesday at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.

All Congress Working Committee members, MPs, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, CLP leaders, former CMs, former State presidents, and other AICC office bearers are invited to the programme.

The invitation has been sent to all the above stakeholders by the General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that he would also be presented at the event.

"Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge as the national president of the Congress party. I too have been asked to be present at the occasion. So, I am going to Delhi," he said in Raipur.

Kharge beat his opponent Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin in the race to the party's top post, thus becoming the first non-Gandhi to take over the office after 24 years.

Kharge got 7,897 votes in the presidential contest while his opponent Tharoor received 1,072 votes in the voting held on October 17.

Soon after his poll victory, Kharge said that the party has presented an "example of strengthening the country's democracy by conducting organisational elections" at a time when "democracy is in danger" in the country.