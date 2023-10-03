Assam: Containers Filled With Brown Sugar Seized In Sipajhar

In a significant narcotics bust, the legal authorities in Assam’s Sipajhar seized a cache of narcotics concealed within an Alto vehicle.
During a police operation that took place on Tuesday, 18 containers filled with brown sugar were discovered hidden inside the vehicle's tank.
According to sources, the owner of the vehicle managed to evade arrest by fleeing the scene upon realizing the police presence.
The street value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be approximately Rs 4 crore. The vehicle involved in the smuggling attempt was registered under the number AS-01-JC-6604.
This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.