Assam: Two Drug Mafia Held For Attacking Anti-Drug Committee Secretary In Rupohihat

A shocking attack orchestrated by a drug mafia gang occurred in Assam’s Rupohihat on Sunday night, targeting the secretary of the anti-drug committee.

According to sources, approximately 10-15 individuals were involved in the assault. Following the incident, angered locals surrounded the Rupohihat police station.

In response, the police launched an overnight operation; successfully apprehend two key members of the drug mafia gang, identified as Wahidul Islam and Rashidul Haque.

The incident has sparked concerns about drug-related violence in the region, with authorities working to curb such criminal activities.

