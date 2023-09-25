Assam: Two Drug Mafia Held For Attacking Anti-Drug Committee Secretary In Rupohihat

A shocking attack orchestrated by a drug mafia gang occurred in Assam’s Rupohihat on Sunday night, targeting the secretary of the anti-drug committee.
According to sources, approximately 10-15 individuals were involved in the assault. Following the incident, angered locals surrounded the Rupohihat police station.
In response, the police launched an overnight operation; successfully apprehend two key members of the drug mafia gang, identified as Wahidul Islam and Rashidul Haque.
The incident has sparked concerns about drug-related violence in the region, with authorities working to curb such criminal activities.