Assam: Containers Filled With Illicit Drugs Seized In Bijni

In a raid that took place near the railway gate at Doturi village located in Bijni of Chirang district in Assam, the police apprehended a notorious drug trafficker on Monday.
Identified as Abdul Malek, the individual was allegedly found in possession of 10 containers filled with illicit drugs.
According to sources, the police also confiscated a mobile phone from the supplier, whose identity has not been disclosed.
The supplier was intercepted while en route to Bijni with the illicit drugs in an unnumbered Tiago vehicle.
This operation marks a significant achievement in the fight against drug trafficking in the region, as law enforcement authorities continue their efforts to curb the menace.
Earlier on May 27, the Assam police detained two drug peddlers red-handed in Dhubri.
The detained individuals were identified as Nazrul Islam and Raju Das. The police seized a significant quantity of intoxicating tablets from their possession.