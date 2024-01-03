Assam Contemplates Reclassification Of Tea Garden Land For Industrial Use

In a bold move aimed at fortifying Assam's industrial foundation, the state government is considering a pivotal shift in land usage regulations, specifically targeting tea garden lands for potential reclassification to facilitate industrial purposes.
The announcement came via a tweet from Assam's Industry Minister, Bimal Bora. The tea industry, renowned as the inaugural and enduring industry of the state, has historically provided sustainable livelihoods for a substantial portion of the populace. Plans are now underway to further augment its role in economic development.
This strategic maneuver involves the reclassification of tea garden land to accommodate industrial activities, thereby optimizing land utilization. The objective is to delineate zones suitable for industrial ventures while meticulously upholding environmental concerns to safeguard the ecological equilibrium.
The anticipated ripple effect of this proposed alteration in land usage is expected to catalyze multifaceted economic development. However, it remains unclear who the ultimate beneficiary will be once the policy is implemented: the government, the original owner of the land, or the lessee, the tea garden owner who obtained the land for agricultural use through long-term lease agreements.
This is noteworthy that all the 700-odd regulated tea gardens of Assam are on long-term lease with the Government of Assam, which is the original owner of the land.
High-level discussions, spearheaded by Assam's Revenue Minister and attended by esteemed dignitaries, including the Principal Secretary of the Department of Revenue, Shri G.D Tripathi; Secretary Shri Anant Lal Giyani (IAS); Special Secretary Ashok Barman Dangoriya; Secretary of the Department of Industries, Commerce, & PE, Dr. Lakshmanan S (IAS); and Director of Directorate of Geology & Mining, Shri N Anand (IFS), focused on a comprehensive assessment of tea gardens with potential for reclassification to accommodate industrial endeavors.
This concerted effort signifies the state's unwavering commitment to fostering industrial growth while preserving the essence of its foundational industries.
The proposed move has generated significant anticipation within the economic landscape of Assam, heralding a new chapter in the state's journey toward sustainable industrialization.