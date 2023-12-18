Assam Tea Worth Rs 2,300 Cr Sold at GTAC In Fiscal Year 2023-2024

Assam tea achieved a remarkable sales value of nearly Rs 2,300 crore during the fiscal year 2023-2024 at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC). Official data from GTAC reveals that approximately 115 million kg of tea were sold at an average price of Rs 198.51 per kg.
Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer's Association (GTABA), shared insights, mentioning that a special tea named Golden Needle tea set a record by being sold at Rs 61,000 per kg this year.
"We have now reached the month of December and tea production season has almost ended this year. From April 1 to the first week of December, approximately 115 million kg of tea were sold at an average price of Rs 198.51 per kg. Last year, during this period, we sold 114.50 million kg of tea at an average price of Rs 201.14 per kg," he said, adding, "We hope that we will be able to get more tea in the coming days."
Comparing the current year to the previous one, Bihani mentioned that despite selling a slightly higher quantity of tea this year, the average price witnessed a decline. He expressed optimism about obtaining more tea in the upcoming days.
Discussing the broader context, Bihani addressed the adverse effects of climate change and recent global events, such as wars, impacting the tea industry. Collaborative efforts with tea researcher associations and stakeholders are underway to address climate change challenges and minimize its impact on the industry.
Celebrating 200 years of Assam tea, Bihani highlighted GTAC's participation in the International Tea Trade Fair and the distribution of free tea on International Tea Day. He also mentioned the upcoming bi-centenary Assam Tea International Conference organized by the Assam government, Tea Board, and other stakeholders in Guwahati on January 29-30.
Bihani proudly stated that GTAC is now the world's second-largest auction center for CTC teas, following Kenya, with endeavors to secure the first position. According to Tea Board data, Indian tea production from January to October slightly decreased to 1163.06 million kg compared to the previous year's 1166.34 million kg.
Additionally, tea exports from January to September amounted to 157.92 million kg, slightly lower than the 166.11 million kg exported during the same period last year.