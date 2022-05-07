Assam: Contractual Teacher’s Association Seeks Govt’s Help for Pulak Bhuyan’s Family

The All Assam Contractual Teachers Association has written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking help for the family of Pulak Bhuyan, who died at an early age due to kidney related disease.

Pulak Bhuyan, who died on April 30, has left behind his wife and a son. Bhuyan, who joined as a contractual Science teacher at Binduguri High School at Tezpur in Sonitpur district was suffering from kidney disease and breathed his last on April 30.

Bhuyan, who joined as a contractual teacher in 2010 has served for 11 years in the school and his name was selected for regularization of his job after serving for 11 years as contractual teacher.

Suffering from the disease since 6 years, his mother donated a kidney to him after which he recovered from the disease but his sudden demise has left the family in utter dismay.

The teachers association, therefore urged the state government to provide a job to Bhuyan’s wife Mitali Hazarika Bhuyan who is a M.A and D.El.Ed degree holder so that it could save the family who also has a two-year-old son.