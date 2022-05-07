Assam: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Likely to Visit Guwahati on May 29

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit Assam on May 29. The Delhi CM will visit the state with an aim to strengthen its base in the state with 10 lakh members joining the party.

Speaking to Pratidin Time Digital, AAP, Assam State Coordinator Dr. Bhaben Choudhury said that the state unit of the party has proposed a date to the party chief Arvind Kejriwal to visit Guwahati on May 29. “We have proposed the date to the Chief Minister of Delhi but the confirmation is yet to be received based on the weather. Kejriwal will participate in a roadshow at Guwahati for which a good weather is necessary and if everything goes well he will join us in the roadshow on May 29,” said Choudhury.

Notably, the party has made its base in the state by winning a ward in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections. The party secured second position in 24 wards. It also secured third position in the entire elections with 4,40,000 votes after Congress.

The party has also made its base not only in Guwahati but in other districts as well as large numbers of people is joining the party on a regular basis.