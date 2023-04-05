Assam: Controversy over Rupjyoti Kurmi's Call to Demolish Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mariani, Rupjyoti Kurmi, has sparked controversy by urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demolish the iconic Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar and replace them with grand temples.

Kurmi made the statement while speaking to the media on, stating that the new temples should be designed to be unmatched in their magnificence.

Kurmi's suggestion has been met with widespread criticism from various quarters, with many people calling it an attack on India's rich cultural heritage. The Taj Mahal, in particular, is considered a crown jewel of Mughal architecture and is recognized as one of the most beautiful buildings in the world.

The Qutub Minar, on the other hand, is a towering red sandstone structure that has stood for over eight centuries and is a testament to the architectural prowess of the medieval period.

The BJP MLA's call to demolish these structures has also raised concerns about the BJP's agenda of promoting Hindu nationalism at the expense of other religious and cultural identities.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced that it will no longer include chapters on the Mughal empire in its 12th-grade history textbook, "Themes of Indian History-Part 2." The decision has been met with criticism from historians and educators who argue that the Mughal era is a crucial part of India's history and its exclusion from textbooks would be detrimental to students' understanding of the country's past.

The NCERT has also made revisions to other textbooks, including the 12th-grade Civics textbook and Hindi textbooks. The changes will be implemented from the current academic year, 2023-2024.

The move by the NCERT comes amid growing concerns about the BJP-led government's attempts to rewrite India's history and promote a narrow, sectarian view of the country's past. Critics argue that this approach is not only divisive but also undermines India's rich cultural diversity and heritage.

While the BJP MLA's statement about demolishing the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar has sparked outrage, the NCERT's decision to exclude chapters on the Mughal era from its textbooks has also raised concerns about the politicization of education and the promotion of a narrow, sectarian view of India's past.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against MLA Kurmi in the Latashil Police Station for his derogatory remarks on the monuments.