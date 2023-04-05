New Directives for State Employee Salaries, DA to Be Hiked By 4%

The Assam Government has recently issued new directives regarding the salaries of state employees. According to the latest announcement, state employees will receive their March salaries in the month of April.

The decision is taken by the government to ensure that all state employees receive their salaries in a timely and efficient manner.

Moreover, the government has directed treasuries to release the salaries of all state employees without any delays. This is a positive move that will help reduce the financial burden on state employees who often face difficulties in managing their expenses due to delayed salary payments. The government has also taken steps to ensure that treasuries have enough funds to meet the salary requirements of all state employees.

In addition to the regular salary payment, state employees will also receive an additional 4 percent dearness allowance. This is a significant announcement for state employees who have been facing financial challenges due to rising inflation and the increasing cost of living. The dearness allowance is expected to provide some relief to state employees and help them meet their financial obligations more effectively.

The government has taken this decision after considering the current economic situation and the challenges faced by state employees. The dearness allowance is a result of the government's commitment to the welfare of state employees and ensuring their financial security.

The new directives regarding state employee salaries have been welcomed by employees and employee unions. It is seen as a positive step towards improving the working conditions and financial stability of state employees. These new directives will also have a positive impact on the overall economy by increasing the purchasing power of state employees.

The government's decision to release salaries of state employees on time and provide a 4 percent dearness allowance is a welcome move that will benefit thousands of employees across the country. The move shows the government's commitment to the welfare of its employees and their financial stability.