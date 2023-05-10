Assam: Cop Assaulted By Mob During Arrest Attempt

The incident was reported from Kazigaon police station situated near Silairpar village.

According to information, the Officer-In-Charge (OC) of the PS, identified as Ramzan Ali Shekh, was allegedly attacked by a large mob when he tried to arrest the individual.

The mob was successful in foiling the arrest attempt, paving way for the accused to flee, sources said.

The accused individual has been identified as one Jainal Ali. He is an accused in a case related to a land dispute and the police had reached the village to arrest him for the same, sources further informed.

A heated situation ensued as the cop was being manhandled by the mob when he, along with a small team, tried to take the accused under custody.

Apart from the OC, a few other police personnel were also attacked by the mob.