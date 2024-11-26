Subscribe

Assam Cop Caught for Demanding Bribe of Rs 4000 in Sribhumi

Assam police officer arrested for accepting Rs. 4,000 bribe after a trap set by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. Legal actions underway.

Pratidin Time
Assam Cop Caught for Demanding Bribe of Rs 4000 in Sribhumi

A police officer from the Sribhumi Sadar Police Station was arrested on November 26, 2024, by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 4,000.

The officer identified as Lance Naik Sapan Das had allegedly sought the bribe from a complainant in return for executing a warrant. The complainant, unwilling to pay the amount, approached the Directorate for legal intervention, leading to a swift response.

A trap was set by the Directorate near Sambhusagar Park Road, where the officer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. The tainted money was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

Following the arrest, a case was filed under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018). The arrested officer is currently in custody, and further legal action is being taken. 

