Assam: Hailakandi ASI Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe, Arrested

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, has arrested Khurshed Ali, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at Abdullapur Patrol Post under Lala Police Station in Hailakandi district, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from an individual in exchange for offering relief in a criminal case.

The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, approached the Directorate with a formal complaint. Acting on the information, a team from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell set up a trap near the Abdullapur Patrol Post. ASI Khurshed Ali was apprehended red-handed after accepting the Rs. 5,000 bribe from the complainant.

The bribe money was recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses. Following the arrest, a case was registered against the officer at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Police Station on November 15, 2024. He has been charged under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

The arrested officer is currently in police custody, and necessary legal actions are being taken as the investigation proceeds.