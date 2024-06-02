Assam: Cop Detained in Bongaigaon Following Firing Accusations

In a surprising turn of events, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Bongaigaon police has been detained on graft charges, reports said on Sunday.
According to sources, the ASI has been identified as Biplab Kumar Das. He was stationed at the Kajalgaon police outpost in Bongaigaon’s Manikpur.
Reportedly, on Saturday evening, Biplab allegedly fired three shots after forcibly entering the residence of a person named Ranjit Nath in Manikpur’s Patiladaha.
Following the incident, Ranjit Nath's son, Jyotish Nath, lodged a formal complaint against the ASI, reports added.
Based on the complaint, the police apprehended Biplab Kumar Das from his residence in Sarbhog this morning. He was found in possession of a pistol at the time of his arrest.