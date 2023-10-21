Assam Cop Flees Police Station After Being Caught While Accepting Bribe

In yet another bizarre incident, an Assam Police officer is currently absconding after allegations of corruption were leveled against him.
The cop who is on the run has been identified as Kobindra Rabha, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Rowta Police Station in Udalguri district.
According to reports, the incident occurred after raids were conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam at the Rowta Police Station. The accused cop fled from the police station fearing arrest after he was caught red-handed accepting bribe, sources said.
Reports said that Rabha left behind his uniform and fled from the police station.