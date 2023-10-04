Assam: Panigaon PS OC Suspended, All Officers Closed to Reserves

Hours after the Sub Inspector (UB) of Panigaon Police Station in Lakhimpur district of Assam was apprehended for demanding and accepting bribe, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the police station was suspended from his post, sources said on Wednesday.
According to reports, the OC identified as Utpal Bora was suspended and all other officers of the police station were closed to reserves.
It may be mentioned that the Sub Inspector (UB) of Panigaon Police Station was apprehended by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption for demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant for granting him bail in a criminal case.
The SI named Merafat Ali had demanded Rs. 5,000 as bribe from the complainant. Later, he reduced the amount of the demanded bribe to Rs. 4,000.
Merafat Ali was then caught red-handed in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 2,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.