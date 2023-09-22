Assam Cop Reserve Closed Over Various Allegations

Following various allegations, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Alopati Char Police Station in Assam’s Barpeta district has been sent to reserve closed on Friday.
According to sources, various allegations including releasing of drug peddlers and demanding money from victims in the name of framing of cases among others were leveled against the police official, identified as Prakash Deka. After the matter came to light, Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh ordered for a probe into the matter.
After a probe was ordered into the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Barpeta Bidyut Bikash Bora Bhuyan reached Alopati Char Police Station to investigate the allegations leveled against OC Prakash Deka.
Meanwhile, the locals demanded the dismissal of the OC with immediate effect.
Earlier today, one Assam Police constable was arrested for allegedly demanding money from the complainant.
The accused constable has been identified as Pankaj Das posted at Lengtisinga Police Station in Bongaigaon.
According to sources, a complaint was lodged against the accused constable for allegedly demanding money from the complainant.
Based on the complaint filed, the Bongaigaon police arrested Pankaj Das and launched an investigation into the matter.