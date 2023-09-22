Assam Cop Arrested for Extortion in Bongaigaon

In yet another case of extortion, one Assam Police constable was arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding money from a complainant.
The accused constable has been identified as Pankaj Das posted at Lengtisinga Police Station in Bongaigaon.
According to sources, a complaint was lodged against the accused constable for allegedly demanding money from the complainant.
Based on the complaint filed, the Bongaigaon police arrested Pankaj Das and launched an investigation into the matter.
Earlier, this month, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Assam detained seven persons including five police officers of the Bajali Police and two drivers following bribery charges leveled against them.
The police officer's arrest stems from allegations lodged by a supari businessman, resulting in a comprehensive investigation.