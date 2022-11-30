Assam Cop Arrested for Sexual Assault of Minor

A sub-inspector was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor over phone in Assam’s Karimganj. This was said by the officials on Tuesday.

The victim lodged a complaint alleging that the police used sexually provocative words several times while speaking to her over phone.

She also submitted audio clips of the call to the police as evidence.

The police informed that the arrested officer, identified as SI Dhirendra Nath, was the investigating officer in the case of the complainant, who is a rape survivor.

A senior officer said, “The audio clips matched the complaint and our officials registered a case against the accused police personnel. He was later arrested.”

“With the use of her smartphone, she gave us details with proof. The accused was produced before the court with all evidence and he has been sent to jail as of now,” he added.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim said, “It was too difficult for her to handle the pressure which was coming from the police officer. He wanted to get sexual advantage from a minor rape survivor.”